Derek Xiao became the second member of the Big Brother jury when he was voted out on Thursday, August 26 – and he is owning up to his mistakes.

The start-up founder, 24, was voted out 5-2 after being targeted by Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagall. She originally put up Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier but the “Chopping Block Roulette” game let winner Alyssa Lopez remove someone from the block. After she took down Derek F, Xavier Prather was the unlucky houseguest to land the replacement spot.

Derek X wasn’t picked to play in the veto competition, so when Xavier won and took himself off, SB used that opportunity to backdoor him. He had put her up during his HOH reign in week five.

Us Weekly: Do you think there was anything you could’ve done to change your fate this week?

Derek Xiao: 100 percent. It’s the roulette wheel. I just should have played it and I think going back, I had everything I needed in front of me to realize that I should play the game, but I was overly confident in what I thought. And ultimately, that’s what sealed my fate.

Us: So you regret not using your BB bucks?

DX: That’s probably the biggest regret I have.

Us: Who was your closest ally and who did you want to go to the end with?

DX: My closest ally [was] Hannah by a slight margin, but I would say Hannah [Chaddha], Tiffany [Mitchell] and Claire were all up there, top tier for me, and I would have loved to go to the end with all of them. But probably a final two with Hannah. Me and Hannah just had a great personal relationship. I love that girl and we had a great game relationship too, where I thought we complemented each other’s weaknesses.

Us: Who do you think is playing the best game thus far and why?

DX: I think X is playing a very, very good game. I think he has an amazing reputation in the house. I think he’s playing a great social game where everyone wants him in the house just for the entertainment. And then also, at a game level, he is not viewed as the biggest comp threat, but now that I’m out of the house, I guess that goes up a little bit. So honestly, he’s been executing flawlessly.

Us: Would you ever play Big Brother again?

DX: 100 percent. I would love to come back for an all-star season, but I don’t know if people would consider me an all-star.