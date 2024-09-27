In a double eviction worthy of a “low-budget movie,” Angela Murray saw her Big Brother 26 game come to an end on Thursday night, September 26.

While it didn’t come directly at the hands of Makensy Manbeck, Makensy, 22, did put Angela on the block last week and voted to evict her. Angela, 50, says that was a mistake.

“MJ’s decision to nominate Leah and myself this week was nothing short of gullible and impressionable and honestly not good for her game,” she exclusively told Us Weekly following the episode. “She should have saved us and kept us there. Instead, she’ll be probably the next one walking out the door.”

Makensy was last week’s Head of Household. She nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka for eviction. When she won the Power of Veto competition, she vetoed her own nomination of Kimo and replaced her with Leah Peters, who was evicted in the first vote of the night.

Leah and Angela both wanted to work with Makensy (or MJ as she is known in the house), and Angela told Us that her eviction was bad for Makensy’s game.

After Leah left the game on Thursday, Chelsie Baham won the double eviction HOH, nominating Angela and Kimo again. This time, Kimo won the veto and took himself off the block. Rubina Bernabe went up in his place, and the houseguests evicted Angela 3-0.

Angela, a real estate agent from Syracuse, Utah, was gracious in her exit, but fans were left wondering what would have happened if she had won that last HOH over Chelsie, as it took a tie breaker question for Chelsie to win. Had it gone the other way, Chelsie could have been the one walking out the door.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Angela said. “I would’ve nominated Chelsie and Kimo or Rubina. Probably Chelsie and Rubina.”

Angela now heads to the jury house as the sixth-place finisher on Big Brother 26. Known for her emotional outbursts and for butting heads with houseguests like Matt Hardeman and Lisa Weintraub, Angela was a meme magnet in her 73 days in the house. Despite her exit, she told Us that she’s leaving the game with no hard feelings.

“It was a game. It was not personal and we all are going to learn from this experience,” she said. “I don’t regret any of the things that happened and I look forward to mending fences with both [Matt and LIsa] and I wish nothing but happiness and love and I know that great things will happen for them in their lives.”

With reporting by Sara Donnellan