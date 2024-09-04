Big Brother 26’s Chelsie Baham is unimpressed with Joseph Rodriguez’s gameplay.

In a sneak peek at the Wednesday, September 4, episode, shared exclusively with Us Weekly, Chelsie, 27, is taken aback after Joseph, 31, claims he would’ve beaten Tucker Des Lauriers if they’d made it to the final two together.

“Hold up, wait a minute, Joseph. You actually thought that going to the final two with Tucker would be a good idea?” an incredulous Chelsie says in the diary room. “And then you thought you would win against him? Tucker at least played the game, you have simply been taking up air.”

After telling Chelsie that Tucker, 30, wasn’t well liked enough to win the game and would ask him for strategy advice, Joseph compares his gameplay to Chelsie’s.

Related: Craziest 'Big Brother' Fights Turning up the heat. With contestants isolated from the outside world and filmed 24/7, the Big Brother house is a recipe for explosive behavior. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from […]

“You and me, like, we’re playing the same,” Joseph says, prompting more shade from Chelsie in the diary room.

“Are you talking to me? You think we play similar games? Our games are like water and oil,” Chelsie says to the camera. “I’ve won an HoH, I’ve gotten myself off the block and won AI arena, I gathered my troops to get your biggest ally Tucker out of this game. What have you done? Tell me!”

Joseph was one of three people who voted to keep Tucker during the Thursday, August 29, episode along with Kimo Apaka and Tucker’s showmance partner, Rubina Bernabe. He felt confident in his final two deal with Tucker even though Tucker had emerged as the contestant to beat with six competition wins to his name.

“You can be the Michael Jordan of comps all you want, but it’s not gonna matter if people don’t like you, and that’s why I was cool going to the end with him,” Joseph tells Chelsie in the clip. “Because I knew I could beat him.”

Related: 'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now? It’s tough to win Big Brother without some sort of alliance — but it’s even more difficult if you’re one half of a showmance. However, that doesn’t stop competitors, time and time again, from pairing up while in the house. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe […]

Despite Joseph’s perception, Tucker was popular in the house. Even some of the houseguests who conspired against him were sad to see him go, notably his former ally Angela Murray and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

This isn’t the first time that Joseph has rubbed people the wrong way with his confidence. Earlier this week, Chelsie and Makensy Manbeck discussed Joseph guessing that he’s gotten more airtime than either of them.

“You’re crazy. I’m like, ‘Joseph you have not won a competition, I’ve won two. What are you talking about?’” Chelsie said.

“If he thinks he has more airtime than me … I won three comps, I’ve been in a showmance [with Matt Hardeman] and I just took out the f—king competition [beast] of the f—king summer,” Makensy said, referring to Tucker.

“He’s crazy,” Chelsie added.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.