Big Brother 26’s Brooklyn Rivera wanted a married mother to win the game, but that doesn’t mean she’s rooting for fellow mom Angela Murray.

“Angela is a special breed of person,” Brooklyn, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, August 23, one day after her elimination from the CBS reality series. “She fake cried a lot in the house, and we saw her true character [during] week one. The Angela you saw week one who was yelling at a young boy and bringing his mother into the conversation is exactly the person Angela is. So, don’t get fooled by her ‘I’m just [an] old mom’ [act.] No, she is manipulative.”

Brooklyn, who was referring to Angela, 50, calling Matt Hardeman “crazy eyes” and telling him his mom would see him being a “brat” on television, had her own conflict with Angela this week. After Angela went from Head of Household to a Have-Not, she found herself unable to enjoy a charcuterie platter she’d received. She took issue with Brooklyn eating it, even though other houseguests did the same.

“You shouldn’t have eaten my charcuterie board stuff!” Angela told Brooklyn during her goodbye message. Although Angela claimed during a diary room confessional that Brooklyn didn’t ask her permission to eat the meat and cheese platter, Brooklyn told Us a different story.

Related: Craziest 'Big Brother' Fights Turning up the heat. With contestants isolated from the outside world and filmed 24/7, the Big Brother house is a recipe for explosive behavior. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the […]

“We pulled it all out and said, ‘Angela, do you mind?’ And she sat at the [kitchen] island and said, ‘I don’t mind.’ And sis, no one wants three-week-old meat and cheese,” Brooklyn said, responding to Angela’s claim that the platter would last longer than her time as a Have-Not. “She was just hungry and bitter.”

Brooklyn added that there is “not a chance in Hades” that she’d root for Angela to win the game.

“[She] will only get carried so far in this game. She’s not playing, she’s getting carried, she’s getting used,” she said. “At least I [played] the game.”

Angela isn’t the only person who Brooklyn thinks is skating by in the house. She shared her perspective on why Leah Peters and Makensy “MJ” Manbeck have not formed any genuine alliances this season.

Related: ‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years Controversies are nothing new for Big Brother. The show has been criticized for racism and discrimination over the years, making major waves with an incident that occurred in season 15. During the 2013 season, Aaryn Gries referred to Asian people as “squinty-eyed,” called her Black roommate Candice Stewart “Aunt Jemima” and asked her Korean housemate Helen […]

“MJ just put herself [on] the outs week one with a showmance [with Matt, 25] that lasted nine days. I mean, come on, sis, be a little smarter than that,” she said. “She’s also really young and a little naive so people don’t trust her. She’s got a loud Texas mouth. I mean, I talked a lot in the house and raised some [red] flags, but she tells everyone everything and so you just can’t trust her. And Leah’s too busy doing her nails every week, so we just kind of forget that she’s even an option to work with sometimes. I love her to death as a person, but she’s floating through this game more than the fish are in that tank.”

Brooklyn noted that she wants her ally Chelsie Baham to win the game, but thinks Quinn Martin will.

“Quinn is not only a superfan, but he is the mastermind of the season,” she said. “I want to see a player win this game. I want [to see] someone that deserves to win win this game. Someone that, it will matter to them a lot more than just for personal reasons. And I know Chelsea and Quinn have a bigger purpose than just [themselves] when they played this game.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.