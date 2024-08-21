Big Brother 26’s Angela Murray is a two-time Head of Household who has survived the block twice, but some stolen snacks seem to have crushed her spirit.

In a sneak peek at the Wednesday, August 21, episode of Big Brother, shared exclusively with Us Weekly, Angela, 51, lays down on the floor of the living room, staring into space and looking completely dejected.

“She’s frickin’ eating my charcuterie stuff. Annoying,” she mutters under her breath as her fellow houseguest Brooklyn Rivera enjoys a spread of meats, cheeses, crackers and olives.

Angela went from Head of Household last week to a Have-Not this week, meaning that although she recently received a basket of her favorite foods, she can now only eat slop, a mixture of oats, whey protein and soy protein.

“I don’t mind sharing, but it was awarded to me,” Angela says during a diary room confessional in the clip, getting choked up while thinking about Brooklyn, 34, eating her food. “And those cheeses and meats do stay good for two to three weeks, they don’t go bad in a week. Ooh, it just pisses me off.”

Brooklyn isn’t the only houseguest who ate Angela’s charcuterie; Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck and Leah Peters can all be seen enjoying the platter in the clip. However, it’s the principle of the matter that bothers Angela.

“Brooklyn, she did not ask me,” Angela explains through tears. She then gets off the diary room couch and moves down to the floor, where she stares off into space overcome with emotion.

This is not the first time that Angela and Brooklyn have butted heads. Last week’s HoH competition, which Angela won, involved selecting two houseguests to face off during each round. Angela picked Brooklyn twice, leading Brooklyn to question why she was targeting her.

Brooklyn confronted Angela about her choice and started crying. Angela, who reassured Brooklyn that she was just trying to take out the strong competitors so she could win, seemed to be emotional as well. However, as soon as Brooklyn walked away, Angela turned to the camera and noted that she was struggling to produce fake tears.

Angela has also clashed with several other houseguests, including the season’s first two evictees, Matt Hardeman and Lisa Weintraub. Week 1, Angela accused Matt, 25, of “aggressively” threatening her and repeatedly called him “Crazy Eyes” in front of half the house.

“Your words are s—t, so you should just put it back in your ass,” she memorably told him.

The following week, she called Lisa, 33, a “little twit,” making her cry. When Kimo Apaka suggested “maybe there’s better ways” to get a point across, Angela replied, “This is Big Brother.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.