Yes, the production team behind Big Brother has seen the theories that they are behind controversial houseguest Angela Murray.

“She’s been so fun to watch, so unexpected. With all those things, I don’t necessarily blame people for wondering, because it’s been surprising and shocking along the way,” executive producer Rich Meehan said of Angela, 50, in an interview with Deadline published on Tuesday, August 13. “But it is always funny, the conspiracy theories that are out there.”

Executive producer Allison Grodner echoed that Angela wasn’t put in the game specifically by the production team to mess with the game — but it’s a “good idea.”

Theories surrounding Angela’s Big Brother origin story began circulating shortly after the season 26 premiere in July as fans immediately resurfaced clips of the real estate agent on other CBS programs including The Price Is Right and Dr. Phil.

Related: Craziest 'Big Brother' Fights: Angela Murray vs. Matt Hardeman and More Turning up the heat. With contestants isolated from the outside world and filmed 24/7, the Big Brother house is a recipe for explosive behavior. Fans of the CBS reality series have witnessed several brawls over the years, from the infamous house fight on Keesha Smith‘s birthday during season 10 to memorable one-on-one spats like Rachel […]

“There are a ton of shows, but I don’t think because she was on The Price is Right and in a Dr. Phil episode makes her necessarily an actor,” Grodner explained.

Meehan added that Angela also hasn’t done a “competition reality” show which is “very different from a fun game show.”

While Angela doesn’t have prior experience in the competition game realm, she is serving up the drama this season. Angela won the first Head of Household competition of the season and put up Kenney Kelley, Kimo Apaka and Lisa Weintraub for eviction.

She then cemented herself as the star of the season after she sparked a feud with Matt Hardeman. She stood on the stairs that led to the HOH room and addressed her fellow players, calling Matt, 25, a “brat” and nicknaming him “crazy eyes.”

After the argument, Angela put Matt on the block after Lisa, 33, used the Power of Veto to remove herself as one of the nominations. Matt was the first player evicted of the season.

“I think Matt made some mistakes in terms of that conversation he had [with Angela in the HOH room], but I think there’s no doubt that she was a bit extreme, calling him out,” Grodner said of the iconic feud. “Then again, the house does get the best of you. There’s paranoia in that house always, and she succumbed to it, for sure.”

Related: The Craziest 'Big Brother' Twists of All Time: BB AI’s ‘Ainsle’ and More Although Big Brother follows a basic formula from year to year, fans know to expect the unexpected when it comes to production twists. While some twists have jeopardized player’s games — see season 8’s “America’s Player,” Eric Stein — other houseguests have used the unforeseen circumstances to their advantage. Jun Song, for example, pretended to hate […]

Angela found herself on the block for the first time during the second week. She avoided eviction after the house believed that Lisa was a bigger long-term threat. In week 3, Angela was put on the block again but got a shocking surprise after fellow nominee Tucker Des Lauriers chose to save her instead of himself. Tucker’s bold move ultimately paid off as Kenney was the third person sent home and earned an ally in Angela.

“Obviously we like to think we built the structure with some of the twists and powers and all of that,” Grodner reflected about the action-packed three weeks in the Big Brother house. “But in the end, who could predict Angela walking down the stairs, the Angela and Matt thing and Tucker’s audacity? Those are surprises and good ones at that.”

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.