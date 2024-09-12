Big Brother 26's Leah Peters Admits to Crush on Quinn Martin

Could there be another showmance forming in the Big Brother 26 house?

In a sneak peek at the Thursday, September 12, episode, shared exclusively with Us Weekly, Leah Peters shares a candid confession about Quinn Martin in the diary room.

“I think I have a crush on him,” Leah, 26, says before covering her face with her hands. “Don’t tell anyone.”

Quinn, 25, has been trying to win Leah over all season, although she previously seemed interested in him only platonically. Elsewhere in the clip, Quinn begins to see some “progress” with getting out of the friend zone.

Related: 'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now? It’s tough to win Big Brother without some sort of alliance — but it’s even more difficult if you’re one half of a showmance. However, that doesn’t stop competitors, time and time again, from pairing up while in the house. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe […]

While playing a game of “Kiss, Marry, Evict,” Chelsie Baham and Kimo Apaka both say they would choose to marry Quinn.

“Dang it! You guys are all taking my answers,” Leah says, prompting Quinn to celebrate.

“All it took was 55 days, now Quinn’s in the marriage category,” he says. “That’s what I’m talking about!”

In the diary room, Quinn says that he’d previously “given up” and accepted that Leah is “not interested” in him. However, he can’t help but feel like the tide is turning.

“Now she’s proposing to me,” he quips. “So, shout-out to progress.”

Emboldened by the playful game, the houseguests tease Leah and Quinn by suggesting they kiss. Leah says “it’s just not her style” and that she “reserve[s] her kisses,” but the conversation doesn’t end there.

Related: The Craziest 'Big Brother' Twists of All Time: BB AI’s ‘Ainsle’ and More Although Big Brother follows a basic formula from year to year, fans know to expect the unexpected when it comes to production twists. While some twists have jeopardized player’s games — see season 8’s “America’s Player,” Eric Stein — other houseguests have used the unforeseen circumstances to their advantage. Jun Song, for example, pretended to hate […]

Later in the clip, when Quinn and Leah are alone, Quinn jokes that they can’t kiss even though he knows she “really want[s] to” and suggests hand holding as an alternative. After Leah says she doesn’t “want to go down that road,” Quinn whispers a question in her ear.

“Is it because you wouldn’t want to or because strategically it’s not a good idea?” Quinn asks.

“Probably the second one,” Leah responds, prompting Quinn to make an excited face. Leah then hides her face in her shirt and playfully hits Quinn with her pillow.

Leah might be just starting to see Quinn as more than a friend, but Quinn has held her in the highest regard since the beginning. After Leah won the power of veto last week, Quinn didn’t hold back while praising her, even though she later used the veto to save Angela Murray from the block against Quinn’s wishes.

Related: Craziest 'Big Brother' Fights: Angela Murray vs. Matt Hardeman and More Turning up the heat. With contestants isolated from the outside world and filmed 24/7, the Big Brother house is a recipe for explosive behavior. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from […]

“You are sick nasty. You are incredible. You looked really cool in yellow,” Quinn began. “I like your smile; you treat people with kindness; you are really funny; you are really good at cooking. There’s a lot. The word ‘sensational’ comes to mind when I think of you.”

As if that speech weren’t enough, Quinn went on to reassure Leah that he would “move mountains” for her after their ally Joseph Rodriguez was evicted last week.

“I will extinguish the sun, I will swallow glass and fart thunderstorms, OK?” he memorably said. “There’s nothing we can’t do when we’re together.”

While Joseph, 31, exclusively told Us after his eviction that he “definitely” has a better chance with Leah than Quinn does, it seems that Quinn might be pulling ahead.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET