Surprise! Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott is pregnant.

“Well, I’ve always expected the unexpected in my life and this year is no different! In January I discovered I am actually EXPECTING and a whole new life would be laid out before me,” the reality TV personality, 36, captioned a lengthy post that included photos of her baby’s sonogram and a pic of herself reading What To Expect When You’re Expecting alongside the father of her child, Benjamin Bunn, on Monday, March 5.

Abbott came in third on season 19 of Big Brother in 2017. She continued, “After a challenging 2017 year it is turning out that 2018 is the best year of my life to date. I have my health, family, friends, passion, and a new addition to my tribe.. Ben & I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey.”

“I’m currently 9 weeks and our #babybunny has a very active heartbeat! We were so relieved to see the baby healthy and strong,” Abbott wrote. “After I saw the heart beating I couldn’t stop crying for most of the remaining day. It was intense. I’m excited to share my experience in this process as much as I feel comfortable. 📸 @christaporto

#wildstrawberry #babybunny#9weekspregnant #firstbaby #newmom#icryalot #whatthehellishappeningtomybody#hormonesareabitch #gimmeallthecarbs#radical.”

It is unclear how long the two CrossFit athletes have been seeing each other. He also shared the news via Instagram and explained, “I couldn’t be more excited to be having a baby with @christmasabbott. We might not have planned this journey, but I know she’s going to make a tremendous mother and I’m so happy to have her support, strength and steadfast dedication to our child.”

Fans will remember Abbott had a connection with fellow Big Brother houseguest Paul Abrahamian during season 19. Back in September, she told Us Weekly that she has “no idea” what is going on between the two of them, but she would be willing to explore a relationship with him.

“You’re spending 92 days with somebody and I think we had a real connection night one,” Abbott told Us at the time. “We developed a really true friendship and I think that it’s special in its own way. The Big Brother house is different from the real world so we haven’t talked, we haven’t seen each other, it’s been a whirlwind. I have no idea. There are things that were happening in life before and things that are happening in life after and who is to say. I’m coming out of the house without expectations so I have no idea.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!