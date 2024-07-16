When Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez entered the Big Brother house last summer for season 25, their eyes were on the $750,000 cash prize.

As the pair began spending time together, Cory, 22, and America, 28, realized they were more than just friendly competitors.

“At first, he was just the geeky boy,” America exclusively shared with Us Weekly ahead of the brand new season of Big Brother, which kicks off on Wednesday, July 17, with a new cast. “We didn’t talk for the first, like, 11 days. We’re outside doing laundry and he starts speaking Spanish. He starts reciting this speech that he did in high school and he’s doing it so well. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, he’s funny. I want to talk to him more.’ From there on, we started having hammock talks and you felt like the most normal person there.”

One year later, the pair’s showmance appears to be stronger than ever as they continue living together and growing as a couple.

While American went back to Texas and Cory traveled back to Nashville, Tennessee, for school after the finale, long-distance proved to be easier said than done.

“After two weeks apart, I was, like, ‘This sucks. Let me move to Nashville,’” America shared. “I moved here January 1 and I got my own apartment. He lived down the street at his dorm. We did that for like five months and then he moved in after last semester. We’ve been living together for three or four months.”

Between work commitments, the pair find themselves cuddling on the couch and watching Love Island USA and other reality TV shows. When they choose to go out, one of their favorite outings is a stop at the local TJ Maxx.

While Cory and America acknowledge several successful couples have been formed in the Big Brother house — Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd along with Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas are some of the couples who have gone on to marry and welcome kids — it appears to be too early to think about getting engaged.

“We talked about this a lot and I was open in the house about not wanting to get married ever,” America told Us when asked about a future proposal. “With Cory, I’ll catch myself being, like, ‘If I were to get married, this is the kind of ring I’d like.’ But we just moved in together. Cory still hasn’t finished college.”

Cory added with a laugh, “I appreciate you asking though because I was going to ask her after the call and now I know to steer clear.”

For now, the pair continue learning more about each other. America joked that her boyfriend doesn’t drink enough water and is a “really anxious” driver. As for Cory, he thinks America “is far funnier than me.”

While they didn’t take home the title of Big Brother winner, both America and Cory don’t appear to have regrets about their experience on the CBS reality show. As a new group of contestants begin their journey, however, this showmance has a few words of wisdom.

“For me, if you’re gonna get in a showmance, make sure one of you can win competitions,” America joked. “You need it because you’re gonna be a target no matter what. It’s an easy excuse for people to be, like, ‘Oh, they’re together.’”

Cory added, “As long as you’re the one who’s able to survive the block, a showmance is a great thing. You have doubled the chance of winning competitions. You’ve got two votes. You have a built-in ally. You just can’t be the one who gets voted off when you guys are on the block together. I really think you can have everything. You can have your happy showmance, meet your wife, have 10 kids and win Big Brother. Have your cake and eat it too.

Season 26 of Big Brother premieres on Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount +.