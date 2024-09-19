Big Brother season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby is officially stepping down from his role as jury roundtable host on the CBS reality show.

The doctor, 51, who hosted the show’s jury roundtable segment on and off since 2013, confirmed the news of his exit on Wednesday, September 18.

“I can confirm that I will not be serving as the Big Brother jury roundtable host this season,” Kirby told Parade in a statement. “It’s simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats. The run I’ve had on the show, first as contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing last forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton!”

The reality star first stepped foot into the franchise in 2001, outlasting 11 other housemates over 82 days to be crowned the series’ second winner. Nicole Schaffrich was the runner-up that season. He also returned for Big Brother: All Stars in 2006 and came fourth.

Kirby kept ties with Big Brother, kicking off his jury roundtable hosting gig in 2013 during the show’s 15th season – a role he held on and off until 2023’s season 25. In the segment, evicted housemates chat about who they believe deserves to win the show. The footage is shown during the finale.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in 2020, Kirby admitted these discussions can be wrought with emotion.

“Every jury has an element of bitterness. And why would we expect otherwise?” he said. “You would be bitter too if you just lost half a million dollars. But the right person always wins. He or she did whatever it took to have the most keys come out of the box on finale night!”

In the same interview Kirby was asked whether he believed he was the best player to ever play Big Brother.

“Please let me address your question with a question of my own: What other non-scripted television show cast member is still relevant nearly two decades after his or her first appearance?” he responded. “I laid the foundation for the anti-hero gameplay that fans relish today, I was the architect of alliances, and I’m well rounded in every aspect of strategic gameplay.”

He added, “Moreover, I provided pure unadulterated entertainment enveloped in a comedic shell. On top of all that, I literally created the word “showmance.” So, yes, unequivocally, I’m the best to ever play.”

There has not yet been an announcement from CBS as to who will take over the vacant role following Kirby’s exit.