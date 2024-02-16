If reality TV fans know anything about Dr. Will Kirby, it’s that the Big Brother legend does not mince words. After a guest appearance on the most recent episode of The Traitors, he unloaded on the Big Brother alumni who have appeared and ultimately fallen short on the show.

Dr. Will, 51, hosted a creepy, crawly competition on the most recent episode of the Peacock series, using the opportunity to do what he loves best: torture his fellow players. His appearance came two episodes after Dan Gheesling became the second consecutive Big Brother alum to be banished, with Janelle Pierzina going out right before him.

Like Dr. Will, Dan and Janelle are widely regarded among the best Big Brother players of all time.

Will, known in his day for surviving in the Big Brother house despite his open manipulation and ruthless insulting of his fellow houseguests, doesn’t seem to agree that Dan and Janelle are on his level. You could also throw in Cody Calafiore (winner of Big Brother 22) and Rachel Reilly (winner of Big Brother 13), who both lost on season 1 of The Traitors.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Friday, February 16, Will singled out the four Big Brother alumni as contestants who haven’t impressed him on The Traitors.

“I think some Big Brother players went on The Traitors to show that they ‘still got it’ — only to realize that they actually ‘never had it,’” he said. “It takes an extremely unique skill set to do well on these types of shows, and anyone can get lucky once, but it’s really hard to repeat that success, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t openly wonder if the Big Brother contestants who appeared have really hurt their reality television legacies because of their poor gameplay in this series.”

To be fair to the players, Dan, Cody, and Janelle all reached the end of the Big Brother game multiple times, though between the three of them they only have a combined two wins. Will played Big Brother twice, following up his Big Brother 2 win with a fourth-place finish on the first Big Brother All-Stars.

The reality star and aesthetic dermatologist also added who he’d like to see play The Traitors in the future, and it’s not someone from the reality TV world.

“Theo Von has been a close friend of mine for over 20 years, and although he’s an extremely successful stand-up comedian now, he has a significant reality television past,” he said.

Will added a line about fan-favorites Dan and Janelle that is sure to crush the hearts of Big Brother fans everywhere. “It is possible that we never see any of them on our televisions ever again,” he said. “The reunion show might end up serving as their wakes.”

Thankfully for fans, Dan has some experience surviving his own funeral.

The Traitors airs on Peacock Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.