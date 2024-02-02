Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is reveling in Dan Gheesling’s downfall on season 2 of Peacock’s The Traitors.

“Dan coming out of retirement just to be sent right back in,” Bananas, 41, joked via X on Thursday, February 1, after Dan, 40, was banished by the faithful on that night’s episode.

Bananas has continuously criticized Dan via social media ever since the Big Brother alum acted as the catalyst behind Bananas’ murder in episode 2. While Bananas was the first contestant sent home this season, Dan became the first traitor to be identified on Thursday.

In large part thanks to Bachelor Nation’s Peter Weber, the faithful managed to catch Dan in his tracks and banish him from the competition. The episode ended with Dan’s fellow traitors, Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow, attempting to recruit Peter, 32, as their newest accomplice.

Bananas called out Dan’s attempt to save himself by accusing other contestants of being traitors in another Thursday tweet, writing, “I take solace in the fact that I never had a chance to play 😆 Turns out I wasn’t Dan’s biggest threat, his insecurities were.” He added: “Dude got outplayed by a Bachelor, [Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen], then ate up by a housewife. That wasn’t a banishment it was a MURDER 💀 #TheTraitorsUS.”

Bananas seemingly hinted that he knew Dan’s fate following his own elimination last month. In response to a January 12 tweet that read, “I’m shooketh & EXTREMELY disappointed that #TheTraitors killed @johnnybananas FIRST?!? Bad choice for us viewers but @DanGheesling is a MASTER at these kind of games,” Bananas wrote, “We’ll see 🤭.”

Last month, the House of Villains star exclusively told Us Weekly that he didn’t initially suspect Dan was the traitor behind his early exit. “Part of me was thinking it could have been Marcus [Jordan] and Larsa [Pippen],” he revealed in a joint interview with the couple. “Because I proposed that idea to you guys in the car, I was like, ‘What if it’s one of you and then you murdered the other one?’ So I was thinking, ‘Oh, maybe I was onto something and they killed me.’”

The Challenge alum noted that he “was questioning everyone,” including host Alan Cumming. “I was like, Alan probably f–king murdered me for stealing his gold bar.’ So I didn’t know at the time,” he joked. “They murdered me right away and they were asking me in my exit interviews, ‘Do you have any idea who did this?’ And I’m like, ‘I have not a clue.'”

Bananas ultimately doesn’t think Dan and the traitors sent him home because they thought he was a threat but rather because he was “a competition to the camera time and the entertainment value.” He explained: “Because they brought none of that to the screen, anyone that did, they wanted to get rid of.”

New episodes of The Traitors stream on Peacock Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.