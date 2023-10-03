Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Omarosa Manigault Newman and more have been the masterminds behind some of the most villainous moments in reality TV.

Omarosa — who may be the first-ever villain in reality TV history — had a cutthroat approach in the boardroom on The Apprentice, which launched her to superstardom. After making a name for herself on the business-themed show, Omarosa would go on several other shows including Celebrity Apprentice, Surreal Life, Celebrity Big Brother and more.

Despite his charming demeanor, Johnny is best known for causing mayhem on MTV’s The Challenge over the years. In the midst of the chaos he orchestrated, Johnny would ruthlessly go on to win the show 11 times, often showing little empathy of consideration for his co-competitors.

Both Omarosa and Johnny are taking their mischievous talents to E!’s House of Villains in October 2023. They’ll compete against several other infamous reality stars to earn the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” and take home a cash prize of $200,000.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to relive the most villainous reality TV moments: