In every genre of reality TV, there are villains — and no matter what else happens, these people are often the most compelling personalities on their respective shows.

That truism is the impetus behind E!’s new series House of Villains, which unites the most notorious cast members from shows including Survivor, The Challenge, The Bachelor and more. The show’s 10 participants will compete for a cash prize of $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Joel McHale will serve as host as the stars compete each week in challenges that test their emotional, mental and physical strength. Based on the show’s first teaser, the villains start to live up to their reputations early on. “You’re a brainless little pawn,” Love Is Blind alum Shake Chatterjee screams at someone in the clip. Place your bets now on his target!

House of Villains premieres on E! Thursday, October 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to the House of Villains cast: