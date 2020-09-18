No hard feelings. Former winner Ian Terry recognizes it’s just a game after being the latest houseguest evicted from Big Brother: All-Stars on Thursday, September 17.

The management consultant, 29, was up against Tyler Crispen, after original nominees David Alexander and Kevin Campbell both came off the block – the former by his special “Disruptor” power and the latter by Da’Vonne Rogers using her veto.

Ian’s ally Nicole Franzel attempted to swing the votes in his favor earlier in the week, but more or less gave up when she realized the rest of her alliance wasn’t on board.

In the end, she voted to evict him in a 5-3 vote that could have potentially created a tie that Head of Household Dani Donato-Briones would have had to break. Now, Ian is the first member of the jury.

So how does Ian feel about Nicole and was he invited to her wedding? Does he wish he worked with anyone else in the house? Check out our interview!

Us Weekly: Do you think Nicole did enough as a friend to help you stay? How do you feel about her being in a big alliance without you?

Ian Terry: Obviously, I respect the game play, that she was in a larger alliance without me. Am I curious as to why I wasn’t invited into that larger alliance? I mean, yeah. I am definitely a little curious about that. I really, really respect that everything that we went through in the last week and I think she’s still a great friend.

Us: Were you invited to Nicole’s wedding before the season? If so, do you plan on going?

IT: I was invited to Nicole’s wedding before the season. I’m not sure I’m going to go. Anything that happened in the game has no effect on that, just to make that very clear. It just depends on what my schedule’s like. I obviously appreciate the invite. Nothing in the game will affect that.

Us: Do you have any regrets about who you aligned with? Do you wish maybe you had worked with Kaysar [Ridha]?

IT: Obviously – I think everybody, at this point, knows – I did want to work with Kaysar. The problem is that Kaysar never had power. I can’t magically flip the entire house to keep Kaysar if he’s getting nominated multiple weeks in a row and is the house target. I wanted to work with Kaysar. The stars just never aligned for that to happen.

Us: If you had stayed and won HOH, who were you planning to target?

IT: Had I stayed and won Head of Household, I would have targeted Christmas [Abbott]. When I was campaigning, she kind of let me down a little bit because I felt like we had a good relationship. And the fact that she wouldn’t give me a vote sort of disappointed me. Based on where things were going, had I stayed in the house, Christmas would have been my target. She’s a good competitor as well, so it seems like a good use of an HOH.

Us: Are you interested in ever playing Big Brother again?

IT: I don’t want to say never, but I’m pretty sure this is it for me. It’s just really, really stressful. I’ve already won once, so just going on again, seems a little bit much for me, especially right now. I think I’m done, but never say never.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.