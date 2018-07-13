Kaitlyn Herman is defending herself. The Big Brother season 20 houseguest has been getting very close with multiple men in the house, despite her relationship with her boyfriend back home in Encino, California.

In a conversation with Faysal Shafaat on Wednesday, July 11, Kaitlyn revealed that Angie “Rockstar” Lantry had called her out on flirting with the men in the house. “You know what Rockstar said that pissed me off just now? She said to me, ‘If I was doing the s—t that you do, I wouldn’t have a home to go home to,’” she said in a conversation shown on the live feed. “This is who I am, a—hole. I hope I have somewhere to go home to, too. I hope Joe doesn’t take it the wrong way.”

She later filled Tyler Crispen in on Rockstar’s comments. “She doesn’t know who I am. I’m so self-aware,” she said on Thursday, July 12. “I’m on national television. My friends and family know who I am. I’m such an affectionate person. This has always been Kaitlyn. It always will be.”

During her time in the house, Kailtyn has been very flirtatious with Tyler, Faysal and Brett Robinson. At one point on the live feeds, she was shown writing two messages on Tyler’s arms while they were in bed together: “I would drop everything for you,” and later, “I want to kiss you.”

On Wednesday, Kaitlyn’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Pincus, shared a statement about the relationship on Twitter, revealing he has reached out to CBS to pull a release he signed so she could talk about him on air.

“I tried to stay silent but clearly that isn’t an option as I’ve been overwhelmed with the volume of everything on TV and social media. I’ve been trying to separate myself from the show and the situation as much as possible. I did indeed request (not demand) for me ‘show release’ to be pulled, and that is still to be determined (I’m aware people in past seasons have done this),” he wrote, alluding that he signed a contract stating his name and photo could be used. “All other accounts reporting ‘insider info’ are lying to you or twisting a story (aside from my sister’s tweet yesterday). Won’t be saying anything else on this – I’ll be focusing on my family and friends, wellbeing and my music. Thanks to the people who have been passing my songs around and not pushing a false narrative, and good luck to all the contestants in the game.”

Big Brother season 20 airs on CBS Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!