Big Brother stars Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton may not have won the $500,000 grand prize, but they did find love in the house. The pair got engaged on the season 20 finale on Wednesday, September 26, after spending just 23 days together. But what about those pregnancy rumors?

Celebrity Big Brother alums Ross Mathews and Marissa Jaret Winokur asked Swaggy, 23, and Dayton, 25, on their Facebook Watch aftershow, Off the Block With Ross and Marissa, how soon they want to start a family. At first, the couple hesitated. They looked at each other as the day trader shrugged his shoulders and smirked.

“Not commenting on anything. … We’re not saying nothing,” he responded, to which she echoed, “We can’t comment [on] anything baby related.”

When Mathews, 39, and Winokur, 45, pressed further, the flight attendant said, “Yes. We definitely want to have babies.”

Swaggy and Dayton’s showmance began shortly after they moved into the Big Brother house in late June. After he was evicted from the game, she confided to her housemate Haleigh Broucher on the live feeds in August that she thought she may be pregnant. Dayton admitted at the time that she was “freaked the heck out” by the prospect, but had yet to take a pregnancy test to confirm her suspicions.

When the duo reunited on Wednesday’s finale, the Connecticut native took their relationship to the next level. He got down on bended knee on stage in front of their fellow houseguests and proposed to the Atlanta resident.

“As soon as he went down on his knee, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’” she gushed to Mathews and Winokur. “Everybody’s been telling me I’m glowing, which is good ‘cause I’m, like, bursting with happiness. I’ve literally said, like, three words since it’s happened.”

Though Dayton was surprised by Swaggy’s proposal, her parents knew it was coming. “Her mom and dad knew for weeks. I just told her sisters this morning,” he revealed. “[Her parents] had a wedding anniversary so they invited me to it, so I flew to Missouri to go there and after they got [remarried], I was like, ‘Yo, this is kind of something that I want.’ So I talked to them and they gave me their blessing.”

When Swaggy asked Mathews and Winokur to come to his wedding, the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge responded, “We will officiate … if you want!”

