You’re going to want to tune in! Kelly Clarkson is set to open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, and has an array of tricks up her sleeve, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The American Idol alum, 37, “has a big, fun opening monologue planned for the Billboard Music Awards with special surprise guests including Rob Gronkowski,” the insider reveals. “She’s doing an opening monologue and performance and there will be [more] surprise guests.”

As for her vocals, the source adds that Clarkson had rehearsals days prior to the awards show “for her actual performance and she sounded flawless.”

Clarkson’s time at the BBMAs will come on the heels of another special occasion for her — a rare full family outing. The “Because of You” songstress stepped out at the UglyDolls premiere on Saturday, April 7, in Los Angeles with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two children, River, 4, and Remington, 3.

The family of four — as well as Blackstock’s two children from a previous marriage, Savannah, 17, and Seth, 12 — posed together on the red carpet at the event. “So happy to have my family with me for the Ugly Dolls Movie premiere!” Clarkson gushed alongside an Instagram picture at the time. “Such a great movie with a wonderful message!” (Clarkson voices the character Moxy in the animated film.)

Gronkowski, 29, for his part, will be making his musical debut with Clarkson one month after announcing his retirement from the NFL in March.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” the former New England Patriots player wrote alongside a pic of himself holding a Super Bowl trophy. “I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field.”

To find out who else takes the stage with Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards, tune into the show on NBC Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

