We might be getting a new Billie Eilish album sooner rather than later.

The singer-songwriter, 21, told Instagram followers that her upcoming album is nearly finished in a post on Wednesday, February 21.

“[M]y album is mastered,” she wrote as the caption, confirming that she is putting the finishing touches on the project. Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments in excitement.

“There is lots of music coming,” Eilish told Billboard in September 2023. “There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there and it’s very exciting.”

In December 2023, the “Bad Guy” singer said she was “almost done” with her third album during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We are almost done with this new album. So, at some point, you will know more, but I’m not gonna say anything right now,” she said at the time.

The last time Eilish released an album was in 2021 with Happier Than Ever, and the pop star has definitely been staying busy as she’s since won two Golden Globes, an Oscar and several Grammys.

Most recently, Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” at the 2024 award show, which was a track created for the 2023 hit movie, Barbie.

“I was not expecting this in that moment,” she said during her acceptance speech. “It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie, and I was very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit. A year later, here we are and I feel incredibly lucky and grateful.”

It’s possible she keeps her two Golden Globes next to her Oscar award, which she won at the 2022 ceremony for Best Original Song for her track “No Time to Die,” featured in the 2021 James Bond movie of the same name.

“I went from 14 to 20, that will do it,” Billie told the press backstage in the Oscars media room after the win, according to Deadline. “I was also a very young teenager. You know teenagers — it’s just growth and aging. I’m super happy,” she continued in response to a question over her transformation from her first hit with “Ocean Eyes” in 2016 to now.

“I feel like I’m just coming into being aware of what is good and around me,” she continued. “When you’re that young, it’s hard to understand how big of a deal things are around you, how important things are.”