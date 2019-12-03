



It’s here! Marvel Studios surprised fans with the first teaser trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in the early hours of Tuesday, December 3.

The two-minute preview does not reveal many details about the plot for the highly anticipated movie, although it teases a reunion between Natasha and her superhero family. The film takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), long before Natasha sacrificed herself so the Avengers could secure the Soul Stone and try to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“We have unfinished business,” the title character says in a voiceover in the trailer. “We have to go back to where it all started. One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be a hell of a reunion.”

The cast also includes David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), O.T. Fagbenle (Rick Mason) and Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff/Iron Maiden). In addition, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr. are rumored to reprise their roles as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, respectively. The movie is directed by Cate Shortland.

Marvel fans have been waiting for a Black Widow movie for years. Studio president Kevin Feige initially teased one in 2010, two years before Johansson, 35, made her first appearance as the character in Iron Man 2. Marvel formally announced the project in July at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

“The film deals with real, complicated stuff,” Johansson told USA Today in October. “[Black Widow is] a character that has a lot of shame. And maybe in some weird, roundabout way, maybe some of the feelings I had going into this were actually some of her unprocessed feelings that I got to work through while making this film. She’s a woman whose narrative has been created for her in a lot of ways, and the path that has been laid before her is not one that she’s necessarily paved herself.”

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.