XOXO! Blake Lively reminisced on her Gossip Girl days while traveling in New York City on Wednesday, February 21.

Spotted… A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:40am PST

The 30-year-old actress took to social media to quote the beloved series as she cruised by the Brooklyn Bridge. “Spotted…,” she captioned a photo of herself staring out the window in back of what appeared to be an SUV.

Lively launched her career in 2007 when she earned the role of Serena van der Woodsen, a NYC socialite — with the best wardrobe! The series ran for six series on the CW and Fox until its finale in 2012.

The Shallows star recently opened up about her experience and revealed that she’s not opposed to a reboot. “I don’t know. Why not? It all sort of depends,” Lively told Variety in April 2017. “Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I Don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve learned in life you never say never. I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet. not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City.”

Fellow costar Leighton Meester, who turned heads for her iconic portrayal of queen bee Blair Waldorf, has also spoken out about her time working with her on-screen best friend, Lively. “I think I’m different. I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and now I’m 30,” she told Rogue magazine in February 2017. “I loved doing it, and now I’m doing something else that I love, and something new that’s a little bit more my taste as a 30-year-old, something I’ve grown into. I feel so lucky that I can have such amazing fans, and they either grew with [the show] or they’re growing up now.”

Gossip Girl also starred Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, Jessica Szohr and Taylor Momsen.

