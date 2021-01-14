What happens when Crazy Rich Asians meets The Real Housewives? Netflix’s Bling Empire. The new reality show follows a group of Asian and Asian American friends and enemies living their very lavish lives in Los Angeles. Between shopping sprees and fabulous parties, the group wastes no time before getting into the drama.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the premiere episode, Anna Shay — the daughter of late billionaire Edward Shay — throws a dinner party and immediately sends a message to Christine Chiu, who claims in the trailer that her husband’s father would be an “emperor in China.” While making the seating arrangements, she seats Christine, 33, all the way at the end of the table.

“What a way to send a message. ‘Christina, f—k with me? Sit there,’” entrepreneur Kane Lim says in the video above.

“I wonder why she sat us at, like, opposite ends. It’s strange,” Christine tells her husband, Dr. Chiu, in the clip. Meanwhile, the philanthropist explains in her interview, “I figured if she can’t figure it out on her own, I’m not gonna explain it to her. The way I look at it is if Christine wants to play games then bring it in.”

Later, Christine opens a gift from Anna, and is confused by the Baccarat glass paperweight.

“For my Chinese New Year party, Dr Chiu and I sponsor an orphan in China for every guest in attendance,” the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. cofounder explains. “Anna gives me a paperweight. When Anna’s bored of playing these childish games, I would love to introduce her to better uses of her time and resources than rearranging table seating.”

Season 1 of Bling Empire drops on Netflix Friday, January 15.