In a new place. During Bling Empire, Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray‘s relationship was filled with drama. The couple had tumultuous ups and downs, with many fights playing out during season 1 of the Netflix show — the first taking place during a 2018 trip to Paris.

A lot has changed since the show wrapped around January 2020, Mi Li, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively. “We were separated completely, [had] separate living situations. We broke up, and we took about five months or six months,” she said, noting that she experienced “a lot of self-growth” during that time. “I continue going to therapy individually and learn more about myself because I’ve just never taken a proper time to learn about me, the person that I’m supposed to know the most.”

In June, Mi Li and Gray, 33, began spending time together again. Both have been going through solo therapy and hope to eventually return to couples therapy.

“Right now we’re still living separate, but we are doing really well. It’s just night and day compared to what we saw on television,” she added. “It’s still a journey just because at the end of day, mental health is so important. It’s something that we don’t really talk about very, very regularly. He’s been the way he is for 30-plus years, and same thing with me. We’ve been conditioned the way we are. So we’re just basically finding the ways to rewire our brain, rewire the way we look at things and the way we react to things. We have to work on it every day.”

The reality star continued, explaining that relationships take work. While theirs is a “work in progress,” the producer is happy with where they stand.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been with him for the six years I’ve known him,” Mi Li told Us, noting that she’s “impressed” with his calmer manner and that they’ve learned to communicate. “I have never seen this version of Andrew, and I’m very, very proud and very inspired and inspired to also be a better version of myself.”

“I have never met somebody who just loves me so much, who would do anything to be with me,” she shared. “His actions show the work he put in. I really respect that.”

The entrepreneur noted with Us the importance of Gray’s honesty and openness.

“He’s an open book in a sense. If he’s feeling a certain way, he will express it, which is very new for me. Growing up in the Asian culture, as well as the men I’ve dated before, sometimes when we feel certain feelings, we don’t talk about it,” she explained. “We kind of just suppress it and we hold it. But then long-term, that builds resentment, that builds disconnection. … I just really appreciate that Andrew is more open, and he’s definitely helped me to be more vulnerable and to help express my feelings more.”

While both the relationship and the breakup were “really hard to watch,” the reality star added that it showed her how much their relationship has “evolved and grew.” As for what’s next, a wedding could be down the line.

“Andrew is very traditional. He believes in the whole marriage thing and the kids thing,” Mi Li said. “I want to be a mother, but for me, marriage, I think it’s a piece of paper. I’m not opposed to it. If that’s in our books, then we will.”

Bling Empire is now streaming on Netflix.