Straight fire. Boyz II Men put their signature sexy spin on the national anthem, much to the delight of Twitter.

Crooners Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris’ vocals took the classic song to another level when the group performed before the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Thursday, September 6. Their rendition started off subtle but earned cheers as they added unique runs and harmonies to the tune.

Twitter users couldn’t get over the trio’s performance either. “Boyz II Men might as well sing the national anthem from now on,” one tweeted.

Another wrote: “REMINDER: BOYZ II MEN IS AND HAS BEEN EVERY. F–KING. THING. since the beginning of time. Do not @ me. They are everything.”

“Normally, I say don’t mess with the notes in the National Anthem,” one commented. “I’ll let Boyz II Men do whatever they want!”

“Boyz II Men > everybody else who has ever sang the National Anthem,” another tweeted, adding a fire emoji.

“YOU BETTA COME ON WITH THIS HARMONY @BoyzIIMen!!!!!” someone else commented.

One wrote: “Hey @BoyzIIMen, an entire nation is applauding you right now. Beautiful rendition of the anthem of our nation. One of the most glorious presentations of it I’ve ever heard, gentlemen.”

The group seemed to appreciate the praise, as they retweeted several of the celebratory messages they received. Past memorable national anthem performers include Fergie, Roseanne Barr, Beyoncé and Whitney Houston.

The Philadelphia natives must have brought some good luck to their home team, too. The Eagles, who won the most recent Super Bowl, defeated the Falcons for their first victory of the season.

