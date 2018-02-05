Bradley Cooper or Pat Solitano? The Oscar-nominated actor couldn’t contain his enthusiasm while watching the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4 — and fans couldn’t help but have flashbacks to his character in Silver Linings Playbook.

The 43-year-old Philly native cheered on his favorite team in style, alongside Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in his box seats, and cameras panned to him multiple times throughout the historic night. He could even be seen with tears of joy in his eyes when his team won 41-33 against the New England Patriots.

While viewers watched for the next Jumbotron action shot of Cooper, they also couldn’t help but compare his real life love for the team to his characters.

In the emotional film, Cooper portrayed a Philadelphia Eagles-obsessed man with bipolar disorder. Following his release from a psychiatric hospital, he moves back in with his parents, and during his journey to “excelsior,” the NFL team is often the center of his attention.

Anupam Kher‏, who played the therapist of Cooper’s character in the film, even got in on the fun and shared a photo from the movie. “When #BradleyCooper and I (Dr. Patel) cheered for @Eagles in the movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook,” he wrote alongside the picture on Twitter. “It was great fun. May the best team win. Jai Ho.:) #SuperBowl”

When #BradleyCooper and I (Dr. Patel) cheered for @Eagles in the movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook. It was great fun. May the best team win. Jai Ho.:) #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/D4X7RdZlYS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) February 4, 2018

One commenter wrote: “FUN FACT: Bradley Cooper isn’t actually an Eagles fan, he just thinks he’s still filming Silver Linings Playbook.”

Another joked: “I feel like if Bradley Cooper attends an eagles game he should be wearing the black trash bag,” referring to the homemade sweat suit he wore in the film.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence — who starred alongside Cooper in the film — supported the Eagles while aboard Delta flight 1975 from New Orleans to Los Angeles that day.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence. It’s February 4, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. We all know what that means. Can I please just get a ‘fly, Eagles, fly’?” she said as she led her fellow passengers in a chant.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!