Bradley Cooper down for another wild ride in Las Vegas — but he isn’t so sure The Hangover Part IV will ever come to fruition.

“I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah,” Cooper, 48, said during “The New Yorker Radio Hour” while promoting his new movie Maestro. “Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.”

When pressed about whether or not that’s coming, Cooper admitted, “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

The Hangover followed a bachelor party in Las Vegas where the groomsmen wake up with no memory of the night before. There’s a tiger in the bathroom, a baby in the closet and the groom (Justin Bartha) is nowhere to be found. The guys have to go on a wild goose chase to ensure their pal is safe and makes it to the altar.

The 2009 film grossed $469.3 million worldwide. The Hangover Part II, which was released in 2011, earned $586.8 million, and The Hangover Part III finished the trilogy in 2013 with $362 million.

Helms and Galifianakis reunited in the October 2021 animated flick Ron’s Gone Wrong. At the premiere, Galifianakis said that he didn’t expect a fourth film.

“Maybe if they made it a Pixar version … a really nice, family-friendly version of it,” he quipped of a potential sequel while speaking to Extra before adding, “I don’t know, I don’t think anybody’s thinking about that.”

Galifianakis added that although he isn’t a big texter, the cast has a group chat. “We like to reminisce when we talk about it,” he said.

During Cooper’s interview with “The New Yorker Radio Hour,” he was asked if he was done with comedic movies like The Hangover. His current film, Maestro, is a dramatic biopic while 2018’s A Star Is Born was a tragedy. He starred and directed in both movies.

“You said the word ‘fun’ … There’s nothing more fun that I’ve experienced than Maestro and A Star is Born. This is me having fun,” Cooper said. “I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t.”

He noted that of course dedicating years of his life to each project limits how many times he can truly throw himself into a project. “If I’m lucky enough to have another idea come in that I’m willing to exert this much energy, if I could do it two more, three more times in my life, I’d be very lucky,” Cooper said.