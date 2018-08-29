Will Brandi Glanville rejoin The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She’s open to it, she told Us Weekly at the Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars premiere party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 28. However, she also admitted that it will be quite a dramatic ride with Denise Richards joining the show.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of actresses,” she told reporters at the event. “I think if she can handle Charlie Sheen, she’s got to have some kind of drama in her! I think if you can handle that … We have the same agent so I know her, and she’s always seemed sweet, but I look forward to seeing the naughty side.”

Glanville, 45, appeared as a friend on season 2 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before joining the show as a a regular from season 3 through 5. She last appeared as a “guest” in season 6 in 2015.

“I think that if I had Kim [Richards] in my corner it would be amazing [to return],” she told Us. “It’s not fun to go back to everyone that wants to kill you. The last reunion I went to I felt like I was going into a shooting range and I was the target. I see Kyle [Richards], I get along with her. I see [Lisa] Rinna, I get along with her, but I’ve not seen Lisa Vanderpump, we have our issues, and I don’t know the other girls.”

Kim Richards and Glanville have grown very close over the years, she told Us, and her kids even call her “Auntie Kim.”

“We live literally a minute from each other and my kids are obsessed with her. She’s got a bunch of kids herself, one son and all girls, but she does not let them get away with anything,” the Drinking and Dating author said. “It’s hilarious, but she’s been there from the get go.”

While she is not looking to get married again, the mother of two did explain what kind of man she’s keeping her eye out for. “I look for someone over six feet tall, big d—k, and barely speaks English,” she explained to Us. “My guy right now barely speaks English and it’s perfect because I’ll just say whatever I want and he’s just like, ‘What?’ Don’t worry about it.”

Mostly, she’s been focusing on herself since her split from DJ Friese in January. “I just spent a really intense year and a half in a relationship that was just too much,” she said. “I’m involved in a show that might be coming out in October, it’s a pilot. I’m just focusing on being a boss bitch and trying to make s—t happen because I have to. They go to school with very fancy people I will say and I’m like, I have to keep this s—t rolling or I might have to start hooking on the side!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 premieres on Bravo later this year.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!