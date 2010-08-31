Brandy: I’ll Look My Sexiest Ever on Dancing With the Stars!

Brandy and The Hills alum Audrina Patridge aren't nervous about showing a little skin when they compete on Season 11 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I'm so into it! I know I'm never going to look as sexy as I will on this show," Brandy, 31, told UsMagazine.com at a DWTS press conference Monday night. "You have to be sexy on this show!"

Said Patridge, 25: "I love everything about it! I'm so excited. I think I will love the costumes."

With no prior dancing experience, Patridge told Us she isn't worried about being put into the same category as fellow reality star Kate Gosselin, who finished in eighth place last season.

"I'm eager to learn!" she told Us. "I can't even sleep at night. I'm so excited to get in the studio!"

Brandy, on the other hand, is a little apprehensive.

"What people don't understand is I have never been a good dancer!" she told Us. "Dancing has never been one of my strongest points. With this show, you have to do things you've never done before, and I've never done anything like this. It's a whole new experience!"

Her biggest fear?

"That first performance!" she told Us. "When I get through that first performance, I think I'll be OK. My daughter will be there and she's very feisty; she'll say, 'Mom, don't embarrass yourself!'"

The new season of DWTS begins Sept. 20 on ABC!

