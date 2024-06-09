Some members of the Brat Pack reunited in honor of Andrew McCarthy’s documentary, BRATS, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, Ally Sheedy, McCarthy, 61, and more were all smiles as they posed at the premiere of BRATS. The documentary debuted at the OKX Theater at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City on Friday, June 7.

The Hulu documentary, which McCarthy wrote and directed, includes interviews with Moore, 61, Cryer, 59, Sheedy, 61, and other ‘80s stars in “The Brat Pack.”

The term was coined by David Blum in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story, referring to the group that starred in classic coming-of-age films like Sixteen Candles, St. Elmo’s Fire and Pretty in Pink. (Blum will also be featured in the documentary.)

The Brat Pack “is to the 1980s what the Rat Pack was to the 1960s,” Blum wrote at the time. “A roving band of famous young stars on the prowl for parties, women and a good time. And just like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Sammy Davis Jr., these guys work together too — they’ve carried their friendships over from life into the movies.”

He continued, “What makes you a member, what makes you a Brat, is the ability to be in a position where Hollywood needs you more than you need Hollywood.”

The documentary’s synopsis noted that it “explores the cultural phenomenon” of films like St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club, both released in 1985, that “tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before.”

“The films earned a cult-like following, but the ‘Brat Pack’ label would impact the young actors’ careers in unexpected ways for decades to come,” the synopsis read.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Judd Nelson exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that there was a “request” for him to join but he “politely declined.”

“I don’t even know who’s in the Brat Pack,” Nelson, 64, told Us in March. “It’s like, why kind of rebirth something that wasn’t necessarily fun? … How can we be experts on something that didn’t ever really exist?”

The Breakfast Club star explained why he didn’t have interest in taking a trip down memory lane.

“It seems strange to have that subject matter be something for edited entertainment,” Nelson said. “Also, like, he’s a nice guy, but I hadn’t seen him in 35 years. And it’s like, I’m not going to [be] like, ‘Hey!’ No, dude.”

BRATS premieres Thursday, June 13, on Hulu.