While gladiators and Vikings didn’t face off IRL, Us Weekly is breaking down the warriors based on their respective historical dramas Those About to Die and Vikings: Valhalla.

Both historic groups have notable figures and iconic family dynasties whose power reigned for generations. While Those About to Die focuses on gladiators, the Flavius family — which was a real dynasty — holds all the power in Rome. The Vikings, for their part, were ruled by Leif Erikson and his siblings.

Those About to Die premiered on Peacock on Thursday, July 18, with all 10 episodes ready to binge. The Anthony Hopkins-led drama is an epic sword-and-sandal chronicling the world of gladiators in Ancient Rome. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Daniel P. Mannix.

Hopkins stars as Emperor Vespasian, the father of two sons who are ready to rule over Rome while it is plagued with corruption and decay. Tom Hughes plays son Titus, who is a soldier, while Jojo Macari portrays the schemer, Domitian.

As the brothers struggle for political power, the gladiators themselves are getting their hands dirty as they fight to the death. Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon stars as opportunistic citizen Tenax. Tenax’s fingerprints are all over the events held at the Circus Maximus, where chariots race and gladiators spar.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson’s character, Viggo, brings all the blood and gore to the arena as he brutalizes opponents, including heroic slave Kwame (Moe Hashim). At one point, he even lops off the foot of an adversary. (And yes, lions do make an appearance.)

Meanwhile, the Netflix drama Vikings: Valhalla has been well underway since 2022. Season 3, which is the show’s final season, dropped all eight episodes on the streamer earlier this month. While the first two seasons are set in the year 1002, the final episodes time jump to seven years later.

Pagan queen Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) forms a connection with a healer played by Leander Vyvey. Meanwhile, Freydis’ brother Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and the Norwegian prince, Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), go into battle to try to take control of Constantinople. Leif comes up with a plan, featuring a lot of explosives, that has his soldiers take a Sicilian stronghold. However, Harald secures a peaceful surrender.

Back in Greenland, viewers are finally introduced to the siblings’ notorious father, Erik the Red, portrayed by Goran Visnjic. While fleeing with her subjects, Freydis comes face-to-face with the fearsome warrior.

It’s a good thing both gladiators and Vikings lived during different time periods because if they faced off, there would be a lot of bloodshed.