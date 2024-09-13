Bret Michaels has his eyes on the prize when it comes to a Poison 40th anniversary tour.

“I just want to clarify to all the amazing family, friends and fans who I remain forever grateful for, that it’s no secret I have stated previously that in 2025 I’m planning to perform limited shows to focus primarily on health, starting with my diabetes, which needs a tuneup,” the Poison frontman, 61, wrote in a lengthy post via Facebook on Thursday, September 12. “Not to mention a little R&R as everyone knows my tireless work ethic and passion for performing music, as well as some much-needed personal family time.”

After comparing himself to a muscle car that’s still “fast and fun to drive” but “needs a little more maintenance,” the “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” singer revealed his hopes for the band in 2026.

“However, in 2026, I’m excited to say it will be Poison’s 40th anniversary since the release of ‘Look What The Cat Dragged In’ in 1986 … so it would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026,” he continued. “In my opinion, it would be the perfect 40th Anniversary Tour, with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs and rock the world”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Noting that “none of this is confirmed” and that it “takes much coordination and planning to have a successful tour,” the Rock of Love alum explained why he’s so excited about the prospect of a 40th anniversary tour.

“Good things happen in 4’s for Poison – four original band members, 40th anniversary, 40 limited dates, Parti-Gras 4.0 and May The 4’s be with you!,” he concluded. “To all the incredible fans, thank you for continuing to rock the world not only with the Bret Michaels Parti-Gras currently touring but also with Poison. I appreciate you letting me take a minute to clear any confusion. Stay tuned [and] have an awesome day!”

Fans of the musician were quick to share their support for Michaels in the comments section of his post.

“Health is important, much rest is needed after giving 100% at your shows. We can all look forward to seeing an awesome 40th Anniversary of poison until next time you come to Jersey. Take care of yourself,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Health and family first! Much respect and continued admiration and respect.”

Michaels, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 6 years old, has long been open about his health and how it can affect his performance onstage.

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly in June, Michaels opened up about the early hard-partying days of Poison, explaining that there were times that he didn’t take care of himself as he should.

Related: 10 Classic Albums That Never Won a Grammy Award Each year, The Recording Academy is tasked with voting for what its members believe are the best albums and songs to win Grammy Awards. Sometimes they get it right (like when Michael Jackson’s Thriller won eight trophies in 1984 and Adele’s 21 scored seven in 2012), but other times they leave viewers at home utterly […]

“We’d go to the free clinics, and they had to make sure I wasn’t a junkie,” he recalled of making sure he had insulin and supplies on the road. “Because they’re not just gonna hand you a syringe. … They go through, they test, they check, and it is an absolute struggle that I knew was coming. So I just learned to deal with it. But I had some absolutely really tough days.”

After Michaels famously collapsed onstage during the band’s first show at Madison Square Garden in 1987, he decided to go public with his diagnosis when media reports suggested he had overdosed on drugs.

“What was great about that was instead of what a lot of people thought would happen, promoters would walk away — ‘If he’s diabetic, what if he gets sick? We have to cancel shows’ — they embraced it with me,” Michaels told Us. “The fans embraced it. And this was long before the internet, so in letters, people were like, ‘Oh, my God, my kid’s diabetic. I’ve been diabetic.’ And it added a great new chapter to my life. … What could have been a disaster turned out to be a great triumph.”