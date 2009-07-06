Bret Michaels’ Tour Bus Involved in 5-Car Pile-Up

Bret Michael's tour bus was involved in a five car pile-up in Toronto on the Fourth of July.

According to a statement released by his Web site, the singer and his band were traveling from a Poison concert in Toronto to St. Paul, Minn. when a car lost control and slid into the side of the bus.

The collision, which happened in Toronto, caused a five car pile-up on the highway. There was damage to all vehicles involved, but no serious injuries were reported.

Michaels and the band were released from the scene following an investigation, the statement says.

On Sunday, he performed at the "Taste of Minnesota" musical festival with his solo band. He'll rejoin the Poison tour tomorrow in Hartford, Conn.

Last month, Michaels broke his nose and busted his lip after injuring himself during the opening number of the Tony Awards. Michaels, who was performing "Nothin' But a Good Time" with Poison and the cast of Broadway's Rock of Ages, was knocked to the ground after running into a piece of scenery.

"I had a great time at the Tonys right up until I got blindsided," he said. "In hindsight, there is no doubt I got my bell rung. Unfortunately it has been posted and perhaps funny to watch, but I can assure you it has been painful to experience."

