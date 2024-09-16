Bridgerton is starting production for season 4 with some additional cast members including Harry Potter’s Katie Leung.

On Monday, September 16, Netflix announced that Leung will join the cast of the hit Netflix show for the new season.

Leung, who gained fame for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, will star as Lady Araminta, who is “twice married and widowed” and has two girls making their debut into society. The description reveals that Araminta is “fabulous, discerning and blunt” and “does not respond well” when something “threatens her standing in society.”

Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei play Araminta’s daughters, Rosamund Li and Posey Li, respectively. Rosamund has her eye on Benedict and takes after her mother when it comes to getting what she wants. Posy, meanwhile, is the “younger, kinder sister,” per Netflix, who is often ignored by her mother and has a tendency to put her foot in her mouth.

Related: Everything to Know About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Potential Shakeups, Fan Theories and More Netflix Fans have gotten plenty of hints about what to expect from Bridgerton season 4 now that Benedict has been announced as the lead. The Netflix series, which is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, centers around members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century London. […]

This upcoming season 4 of Bridgerton will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) who ends up meeting the captivating Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) at his mom’s masquerade ball.

Ha, 29, who was cast as Thompson’s love interest in season 4, recently shared why she was drawn to her character.

“What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome,” she shared during an interview with Tudum in September. “Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

While a release date has not been given for season 4 yet, the showrunner Jess Brownell, teased that she was “very excited” to follow Benedict’s upcoming love story.

“It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down,” she shared with Tudum in September. “He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode. I’m excited for where we’re going with him in Season 4. There are a lot of things I want to say about it, but I should probably wait.”

Related: ‘Bridgerton’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page and More All eyes have been on the cast of Bridgerton since the period drama’s premiere, leaving viewers with questions about their offscreen love lives. The historical drama, which is based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, follows the members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century London. When Bridgerton […]

Season 3 of the Netflix series dropped in May and focused on the love story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Since the characters were already featured in the first two seasons, it allowed Coughlan, 37, and Newtown, 31, to form a close friendship with each other both on and offscreen.

“It sounds so saccharin when actors are like, ‘We just really got on,’ but we actually did,” Coughlan told News Breakfast in May. “I think either of us would really struggle to be disingenuous, it’s just not in us.”

Newton echoed Coughlan’s sentiments saying that their relationship prior to filming season 3 was “so appropriate” to their character’s story too “because they’re friends-to-lovers so it felt like a perfect fit that we were friends going into it.”