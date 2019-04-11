Another baby joining the family! Josie Bates and Kelton Balka break the news to their family that they’re pregnant, only four months after tying the knot, on the Thursday, April 11, midseason finale of Bringing Up Bates.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Josie, 19, and Kelton, 23, arrive early to the family Christmas party to reveal the news to Kelly Jo and Gil. The pair gifts her parents with a onesie that reads “Baby Balka, Est. 2019.”

At first, they think the present is for Tori Bates, who had just given birth.

“It must be for Tori,” Pastor Gil says, before reading the onesie. “You’re lying! The Balka’s are gonna have a baby?! Man, that’s awesome,” he says, running over to hug the couple. “Surprise!”

The rest of the family is pretty shocked – as is the couple. “We were not planning on this happening so quick,” Josie, whose due date is in July, reveals. “I’ve never felt anything like it in my life. I’m terrified, I’m super excited … it’s just like, you feel everything!”

The couple tied the knot in October 2018 and announced their pregnancy to the world in February 2019. “We can hardly believe it,” she told In Touch at the time. “We are already so in love with our little one and so very thankful to God for his blessing on our life as we start our little family.”

That’s not the only baby news of the episode! The midseason finale also follows the family to the hospital as Tori gives birth to baby Kade (full name Robert Ellis Smith IV), which is quite the emotional journey.

Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv Thursday, April 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

