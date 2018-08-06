Britney Spears is a woman of many talents … remembering where she’s currently touring may not be one of them.

A concertgoer at her U.K. show on Saturday, August 4, hilariously captured the 36-year-old “Toxic” singer forgetting what city she is in while addressing the crowd.

The clip, posted to a Twitter account called Bless Britney, shows Spears turn to a backup dancer and ask, “Where are we?” After they give her the info, she excitedly shouts, “What’s up Brighton Pride!”

While some fans didn’t find humor in Spears’ antic writing, “How does she not have any idea especially this special show,” and “I lover her but yeah she needs to stop doing this now its like the 3rd time now omg,” others showed their adoration.

One commenter simply wrote, “Bless her heart,” while another added, “This was hilarious.”

Following the performance — which took place at the United Kingdom’s pride parade ― Spears gushed over her time on stage.

“I’ve always loved the UK and this night just made me love it even more 🌈🌈🌈 #BrightonPride,” she captioned a pic of herself smiling and looking slightly confused.

She later tweeted a video of her high-energy “Womanizer” performance revealing the success of the night. “Brighton Pride…. all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful,” she wrote alongside the clip. “Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show…my fabulous fans. I love you all.”

Spears is currently on her Piece of Me summer tour, accompanied by her sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, through September. The pop princess is set to head back to Las Vegas for her Britney: Piece of Me residency at the Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo Resort in early 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!