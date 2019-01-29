Who is the surprise cameo in the upcoming horror film Corporate Animals? It’s Britney, bitch.

Director Patrick Brice revealed the 37- year-old pop star’s involvement in the movie — her first turn on the big screen since 2002’s Crossroads — during a Los Angeles Times panel at Sundance Film Festival on Monday, January 28.

“The ghost of Britney Spears is in our movie,” Brice said.

The news came as a shock to star Jessica Williams. “Wait, what is this?” the 29-year-old exclaimed. “What?”

Brice then explained how the “Toxic” singer will be heard, if not seen, in the movie: “One of our characters — Calum Worthy’s character, Aidan — is obsessed with Britney Spears, and there’s a runner of him as he’s going crazy thinking that Britney is speaking to him from the walls.”

“As he is also getting gangrene, so he is starting to hallucinate,” added Demi Moore, who stars in the film as a megalomaniacal CEO who leads her staff on an ill-fated team-building exercise in a New Mexico cave.

Even after hearing the details, Williams was still astonished. “I gotta hear the outtakes,” she said. “I’m happy to have that energy in the film.”

Karan Soni, another star of the film, said the filmmakers threw around the names of many different artists since they weren’t sure who they could get.

“Through a series of connections we were able to get 10 minutes of [Britney’s] time to record this, which was so awesome,” Brice said.

The film premiered at Sundance on Tuesday, January 29. A theatrical release has not yet been scheduled.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!