An outing for some comfort food? Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, were spotted hitting up the In-N-Out Burger drive-thru in Encino, California, on Sunday, January 6, just days after the songstress revealed she was putting her Vegas residency on hold to care for her sick father.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears wrote alongside an old family photo, noting how hard the decision to take a hiatus was. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

The two — who began dating in 2016 shortly after meeting on set of her “Slumber Party” music video — seemed to enjoy their meals from the famous fast food joint and even noshed on their food from the comfort of her Mercedes. Spears wore her iconic blonde hair in a ponytail with an oversized sweater and comfy pants, while Asghari was casual in a T-shirt and cropped workout pants.

