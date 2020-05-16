This is a story about a girl named Lucky.

It’s been 20 years since Britney Spears’ sophomore album, Oops!… I Did It Again, was released — and that milestone isn’t lost on the iconic pop star.

Taking to social media on Saturday, May 16, exactly two decades since the album’s release, the “Stronger” singer, 38, shared a mashup seemingly made by a fan. In the video she’s seen giving interviews, performing in her iconic music videos and more.

“Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!! 20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me,” she wrote.

“I am one Lucky girl ⭐️😉. God Bless and thank you all 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl 🌀🌸🌸✨ !!!!”

The follow-up to Spears’ …Baby One More Time includes the titular track, “Can’t Make You Love Me,” “Lucky” and others. It won two Billboard Music Awards in 2000 and even earned the young singer her first Grammy nomination.

The mom of two went on to release 2001’s Britney, 2003’s In the Zone, 2007’s Blackout, 2008’s Circus, Femme Fatale (2011), Britney Jean (2013) and Glory (2016).

Earlier this month, the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s longtime choreographer Brian Friedman opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about working with the “I’m a Slave 4 U” songstress early on in her career.

“She was just a real person. She didn’t seem like an artist who was hungry for fame. She loved to perform, she loved to sing, she loved to dance and she loved to have fun and laugh. And I think that was what really made me gravitate toward her, is that she was just a really fun person to be around who also was epic when she was on stage,” he told Us. “So she would be great in rehearsals, she had so much background in dance. And being a dancer myself, we all kind of speak the same dance language, dancers, we all consider ourselves a tribe and she was like one of the tribe, so she really got along with the dancers.”

As for what’s next, Spears announced in January that she was going on a work hiatus and putting her upcoming Las Vegas residency on hold to care for her father.