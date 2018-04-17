



Don’t mess with Brooke Hogan. The reality star and singer makes her return to reality TV on MTV’s Champs vs. Stars, but it was nothing like she had expected. During this week’s Watch With Us podcast, Hogan, 29, revealed she’s never actually seen the show, so was completely caught off guard by the drama inside the house.

“I didn’t realize that there was so much. I didn’t realize the politics, like the game of mental chess that you had to play, and that’s really what I wasn’t prepared for,” Hogan told Us.

“I came in thinking, ‘All right, so my personal background in TV, I’m gonna make it a positive experience. I’m gonna have fun, and this is gonna be like my bucket list thing that I’m crossing off,'” she said. “Then, like the second day in, Shane and Kailah roped me into this crazy drama and I’m telling you, I am crying. I called my dad and I’m like, ‘I should have never done TV again. It was better being normal.’ And he was just like, ‘Stick it out, baby. You’re gonna be great. Just focus on the competition. Stay positive.’”

After that, she was determined to be a positive role model on the show and encouraged others to do the same. “So, by the end of the show, people like Shane and Ashley, they were like, ‘You really showed us a different way to do it,’” she said. However, Champs vs. Stars is a little different from a usual Challenge – when the teams are competing for charity, they get a bit more cutthroat. However, she’d be up for doing another season.

“Absolutely. It was fun,” she told Us. “This really makes you cross a boundary inside of yourself that you would never think you could push past.”

Champs vs. Stars premieres on MTV Tuesday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

