It’s pool party time! Labor Day weekend is approaching and an event at the SLS Baha Mar featuring Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars will kick off the start of September while you sip on a fan favorite cocktail everyone enjoys – pina coladas.

SLS Baha Bar is hosting an epic Labor Day Weekend celebration with the Pina Colada Pool Party presented by SelvaRey Rum at Privilege from September 1 to September 4. The Pool Party will feature several DJ sets with a line-up that includes performances by DJ Ignite, Osocity and DJ Stevie J.

Be sure to stick around on Sunday, September 4, with the “Uptown Funk” singer hosting and performing. Anderson .Paak will also be performing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, so you don’t want to miss out.

At the event, Bruno’s brand SelvaRey Rum will be available. Known as “vacation in a glass,” it’s not only great for pina coladas, but a variety of different drinks, such as mai thais, mojitos, daiquiris and more. They come in three delicious flavors: vanilla, chocolate and coconut.

This special event will take place at the SLS Baha Mar, which is located in the heart of Nassau, Bahamas, with crystal clear waters and smooth white sands – where you can get a perfect combination of partying and relaxing. You’ll get a mix of chic, trendy and fun island vibes and you’ll never want to leave.

VIP Cabana Experience packages are available here and general admission tickets to this exclusive tropical bash are now available to book here.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!