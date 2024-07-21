Caitlin Clark Dishes No-Look Pass to Angel Reese in WNBA All-Star Game

The future of the WNBA was on display in a single play at the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20.

Record-breaking rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese teamed up on a play that saw Clark dishing an impressive no-look pass to Reese for an easy two points. After the shot, the would-be rivals high-fived as they ran down the court to get back on defense.

Outside of that highlight, Reese and Clark, both 22, dually had an impressive game in the WNBA All-Star squad’s 117-109 win over Team USA. Reese notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, leading Team WNBA in the latter category.

For her part, Clark set a rookie record for assists in the game with 10. That number was one shy of the overall record set by Sue Bird in 2017. Clark’s record-setting pass went to the game’s top scorer, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings. Ogunbowale netted 34 points and the MVP trophy in a stunning performance.

Clark and Reese have both set WNBA records since they charged into the league this season. Indiana Fever point guard Clark broke the record for most assists in a single game, recording 19 setups in a game against the Wings on Wednesday, July 17. She also earned the first rookie triple-double in WNBA history earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Chicago Sky power forward Reese has consistently racked up double-doubles on the back of her excellent rebounding. Her WNBA record streak of 15 consecutive games with a double-double ended earlier this month, but Reese underlined the point with yet another double-double in the All-Star Game.

The win over Team USA comes after the US Olympic team passed over both Reese and Clark. The Fever star said she felt “no disappointment” about the roster decision and added that it gave her “something to work for.”

“I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it’ll be fun to watch them,” she said. “Hopefully in four years — when four years comes back around — I can be there.”

Though Clark and Reese’s intense competition at the top of collegiate basketball set them up as rivals in the public imagination, both players have shared that they hold no ill will for each other.

“I’m pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you,” Clark said during a post-game press conference last month. “Like, to us it’s just a game of basketball.”

Reese agreed, saying their competition is “not personal.”

Once we get out between those lines, if I see you walking down the street, it’s like, ‘Hey, girl, what’s up? Let’s hang out,’” she said in March. “I think people just take it like we hate each other. Me and Caitlin Clark don’t hate each other. I want everybody to understand that.”