Caitlin Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

The University of Iowa standout and Indiana Fever guard reached the milestone on Saturday, July 6, in a game against the New York Liberty. A rebound with less than three minutes left in the game put Clark, 22, in the record books. She ended the game with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in an 83-78 Fever win.

Clark’s first triple-double of her career came over halfway into her rookie season in the WNBA. Clark has played 22 games as a pro after being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Her performance on Saturday also marks her as the only player in Indiana Fever history to record a triple-double.

Coming off the court, Clark was just excited to have notched another win with the Fever. The Fever are 9-13 on the season and sitting in 8th place in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference.

“Another one of these,” Clark said, holding up a “W” sign and smiling. “Happy for our group. That’s a big one. Gotta keep stacking ‘em.”

After the game, Clark’s teammates celebrated her historic game in the locker room, pouring bottles of water over her head before Fever Coach Christie Sides gave Clark the game ball. In a video shared by the Fever via X, a soaked Clark jokingly went in for a hug.

“TRIPLE DOUBLEEEE🔥🔥 as you should @CaitlinClark22,” Fever forward Aliyah Boston wrote of her teammate via X. “Great fever dubbb.”

Clark already holds several franchise records for the Indiana Fever. She broke the team record for assists in a single season in just 20 games.

Clark is part of a rookie class that has shot interest in the WNBA into the stratosphere. Alongside Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, Clark’s presence in the league has led to record-breaking viewership and fan participation. The number of votes cast in this year’s round of All-Star voting shot up by 600% with Clark as the clear overall winner.

Playing for the All-Star team is unlikely to be the only accolade Clark receives this season.

NCAA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer received three ESPY Award nominations, the most of any athlete, including Best Athlete (Women’s Sports) and Best College Athlete (Women’s Sports). She has also been nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance after taking the NCAA points crown from “Pistol” Pete Maravich.