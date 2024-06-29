It is once again time for the biggest stars in sports to descend on Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards. The 32nd annual awards show will take place at the Dolby Theatre for the third consecutive year, with everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Caitlin Clark and even Prince Harry up for an award.
The ESPYs will honor the best players and teams in each major American sports league as well as those whose work has transcended sports as a whole.
Harry will be honored with the 2024 Pat Tillman Award “in honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport,” according to a release from ESPN announcing the honor.
When Are the 2024 ESPY Awards?
How to Watch the 2024 ESPY Awards
ESPN’s parent network ABC will air the ESPY Awards live beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Who Are the ESPY Award Nominees?
ESPN has announced nominees for 22 awards, and fan voting is now open to help determine the winners. With categories spanning team and individual sports, here are some of the major categories and nominees:
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels / Los Angeles Dodgers
Scottie Scheffler, Golf
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports
Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball
Coco Gauff, Tennis
Nelly Korda, Golf
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Comeback Athlete
Simone Biles, Gymnast
Paige Bueckers, UConn Women’s Basketball
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Best Team
South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball
Kansas City Chiefs, NFL
Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Football
Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
UConn Huskies, NCAA Men’s Basketball
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Boston Celtics, NBA
Florida Panthers, NHL
Texas Rangers, MLB
Who Is Hosting the 2024 ESPYs?
Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs, joining Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and Danica Patrick as one of the only women to ever do so.
“I couldn’t be more excited to host the ESPYs,” Williams said in a statement in May. “This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember. It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on stage in July.”
Past hosts have come from sports, music and entertainment, with comedian Dennis Miller hosting the first ESPYs in 1993.
Stephen Curry was the most recent host, doing the honors in 2022. The ESPYs went on without a host last year due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.
Why Is Prince Harry Receiving an ESPY?
The Duke of Sussex has earned the Pat Tillman Award for Service as a recognition of his work with the Invictus Games. Harry is a founding patron of the games, which allows wounded or sick servicemen and women from around the world to participate in Olympic-style competition.
Harry has not yet announced whether he will attend the ceremony.
The award is named for Pat Tillman, the former Arizona Cardinals safety who enlisted in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in 2004.
Who Else Earned an Honorary Award?
In addition to Harry, the ESPYs will honor former NFL player Steve Gleason with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
“These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS,” Kate Jackson, vice president of production at ESPN, said in a statement.