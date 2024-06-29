It is once again time for the biggest stars in sports to descend on Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards. The 32nd annual awards show will take place at the Dolby Theatre for the third consecutive year, with everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Caitlin Clark and even Prince Harry up for an award.

The ESPYs will honor the best players and teams in each major American sports league as well as those whose work has transcended sports as a whole.

Harry will be honored with the 2024 Pat Tillman Award “in honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport,” according to a release from ESPN announcing the honor.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the 2024 ESPY Awards:

When Are the 2024 ESPY Awards?

The 2024 ESPY Awards will take place on Thursday, July 11.

How to Watch the 2024 ESPY Awards

Who Are the ESPY Award Nominees?

ESPN has announced nominees for 22 awards, and fan voting is now open to help determine the winners. With categories spanning team and individual sports, here are some of the major categories and nominees: Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels / Los Angeles Dodgers

Scottie Scheffler, Golf

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Coco Gauff, Tennis

Nelly Korda, Golf

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Best Comeback Athlete

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Paige Bueckers, UConn Women’s Basketball

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans Best Team

South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Football

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

UConn Huskies, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Boston Celtics, NBA

Florida Panthers, NHL

Who Is Hosting the 2024 ESPYs?

Why Is Prince Harry Receiving an ESPY?