Prince Harry has been announced as the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award For Service at this year’s ESPY Awards.

Named in honor of the late NFL star and U.S. Army Ranger, who was killed during combat in Afghanistan in 2004, the award recognizes a person with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes Tillman’s legacy.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, served for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot.

He is also being recognized for founding The Invictus Games Foundation, which supports wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, the Invictus Games is an international event featuring both active and veteran service members competing in a variety of sporting events.

Harry returned to the U.K. in May for a celebration of the Invictus Games’ anniversary at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, where he was supported by Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, the siblings of his late mother Princess Diana. His cousins Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer and George McCorquodale were also in attendance.

The 2025 Invictus Games are set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia next April.

Past recipients of the Pat Tillman Award for Service include soccer star Marcus Rashford, retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans and the Buffalo Bills training staff for the work they did in saving the life of Damar Hamlin.

Harry will be honored alongside former NFL player Steve Gleason, who is receiving the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his heroic fight against ALS, and University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who is receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

“It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals — Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” Kate Jackson, ESPN’s Vice President of Production, said. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark led the nominations for this year’s ESPYS, landing nods for Best Athlete (Women’s Sports), Best College Athlete (Women’s Sports) and Best Record-Breaking Performance for breaking Pete Maravich’s all-time collegiate basketball scoring record.

The 2024 ESPYS — hosted by Serena Williams (who happens to be a close friend of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle) — air Thursday, July 11 on ABC.