Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are soaking up their time as a new family of four.

“Serena is at home happy and recovering,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “Everyone’s healthy and it’s going very well.”

Williams, 41, announced via TikTok that she and Ohanian, 40, had welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, on August 22. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” the tennis legend captioned a video of herself, Ohanian and their two daughters.

Now with two little ones at home — the proud parents are also Mom and Dad to daughter Olympia, 6 — the insider tells Us that Ohanian is loving his role as a girl dad. “Alexis is such a hands-on dad and so caring and supportive,” adds the source. “He’s loving being surrounded by women and takes the role of girl dad very seriously.”

Related: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Fairy Tale Romance: A Timeline Serving up romance! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian fell head over heels for one another in 2015 — and they’ve been getting stronger ever since. The professional tennis player and the tech entrepreneur met by chance while staying at the same hotel in Rome. “This guy comes and he just plops down at the table […]

Earlier this year, Williams — who wed the Reddit cofounder in 2017 — broke news of her second pregnancy by showing off her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the athlete captioned Instagram pics of her and Ohanian’s custom Gucci looks on May 1.

Olympia, meanwhile, found out the big news after the rest of the world did. “Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” Williams explained in a May 5 YouTube video. “The reason I haven’t told her is because she can’t keep a secret!”

Related: Serena Williams' Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2: Pics Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian will soon have enough kids to play doubles tennis — as the couple are expecting their second child together. Williams, 41, revealed her pregnancy news by showing off her baby bump on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us […]

It was also via YouTube that Williams and Ohanian unveiled the sex of their youngest child. During the duo’s sex reveal party with family and friends, drones illuminated the sky with the message that they were expecting a baby girl.

Ohanian previously said he was “convinced” the baby would be a girl during a May episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. “So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they’re all gonna be girls,” the tech entrepreneur joked. “But we’ll see.”

Ahead of Adira’s arrival, another insider told Us that “Serena and Alexis love being parents and can’t wait to have another, adding, “They’re slowly getting prepared and setting up the nursery, figuring out how it’s all going to work as far as their schedules.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The source continued: “They’re just on cloud nine right now.”

For more on Williams and Ohanian’s family life, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.