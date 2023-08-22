Their little one has arrived! Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their second child.

Williams, 41, and Ohanian, 40, announced the news via TikTok on Tuesday, August 22. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” she captioned a video of herself and Ohanian sitting with daughter Olympia, 4, before bringing their new bundle of joy into frame.

The tennis icon revealed that she was expecting her second child while at the Met Gala in May 2023.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams wrote via Instagram alongside photos debuting her baby bump. The 23-time Grand Slam winner stunned in a custom Gucci form-fitting dress.

Williams and the Reddit cofounder met in Rome in May 2015 while coincidentally staying at the same hotel.

“This guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?’” Williams recalled to Vanity Fair of their June 2015 meet cute.

After nearly a year of dating, Williams and Ohanian announced that they were engaged in December 2016.

“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own “charming / Back to where our stars first collided,” the Wimbledon champion shared via Reddit at the time, detailing the proposal. “And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / I Said Yes.”

Ohanian, for his part, commented under the thread: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

In April 2017, Williams took to social media to reveal that she and the entrepreneur had a little one on the way.

“20 weeks,” the Michigan native captioned a Snapchat debuting her baby bump for the first time.

Four months later, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia.

Later that year, Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans. The new parents were surrounded by multiple A-list friends including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and sister Venus Williams.

In February 2020, Serena opened up about how her life perspective has changed since becoming a parent.

“Being a mom is super important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say, ‘This is what my Mom did,’” Williams said during a presentation with Wintour, 73, following her S by Serena runway show at the time. “I aspire to do that and I want to be better. It’s really important to me to inspire the next generation because that’s what the future is.”