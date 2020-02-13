Serena Williams Says Women Are Superheroes After Having a Baby

Not all heroes wear capes! Serena Williams revealed that her perspective on being a role model and how important women are changed after becoming a mother.

“My heroes have changed after having a child. My heroes are moms because women are superheroes,” Williams, 38, said during a discussion with Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 12, via TIME. “To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a 9 to 5 … I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

The tennis star is in awe of mothers of all kinds, but especially those who have to leave their children for an extended amount of time or don’t have the same flexible travel schedule Williams does.

“I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter,” the fashion designer explained. “I never felt that way until I became a mom. I think women need to be recognized.”

After welcoming 2-year-old daughter Olympia, who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, in 2017, the Michigan native admitted that her approach to work and life shifted.

“Being a mom is super important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say, ‘This is what my mom did.’” Williams said following her S by Serena runway show in New York City on Wednesday. “I aspire to do that and I want to be better. It’s really important to me to inspire the next generation because that’s what the future is.”

Since becoming a parent, the seven-time Wimbledon champion has been an inspiration to her older sister, Venus Williams.

“What I admire most about [Serena] is how dedicated she is, and if I ever become a mom, she showed me how to do it,” Venus, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019. “I think I had these misconceptions that were completely wrong. And, incidentally, my mom told me they were wrong — but I don’t think you always listen to your mom.”

She continued, “I wouldn’t have been a good mom. So, I’m seeing Serena — the amount of time that she gives her daughter and how close they are, and how much they love each other and how much the daughter loves her. It’s definitely something to aspire to. So, she sent me on the straight and narrow.”