



Serena Williams may be a role model for a lot of women, but she also has someone she looks up to when it comes to fashion, someone who we also adore: Meghan Markle.

Us Weekly spoke to the tennis pro on Wednesday, December 4, at her exclusive collection launch with Beefeater Pink at the Faena Bazaar in Miami Beach, during which she revealed that when designing clothes, she does so with the duchess in mind. “Because she’s one of my best friends,” Williams said.

Serena Williams’ Style Evolution Is a Glam Slam: See Her Best Fashion Looks

But it’s not just the royal that she created her Serena line for. She also started the collection for herself and what she represents for other women! “I always felt like there was nothing out there for me and for my hips and my waist or my butt and my chest and I can go on and on,” she told Us. That’s when she decided “I’m not going to wait for someone to make something for me. I’m going to make something that not only fits me, but fits other people too.”

This call to action might even come from her biggest fashion vulnerability, which she shared is trying on things that don’t fit. “When I’m trying on clothes that are too small for me,” she said. “I’m like goddammit.”

A Complete History of Serena Williams’ All-Time Best On-Court Tennis Style

Though she designed the whole size-inclusive line to be a confidence boost for everyone, there are few designs that she particularly feels her best in. Specifically, a lot of the pants. “Like I said I have a big butt [so] it’s kind of hard to fit some stuff,” she said. “But like our carnival pants are always a hit and we just keep bringing them back, cause they’re just a staple.”

A good pair of pants and a smile and Williams is game, set, match. “That’s when I do feel my most confident when I’m happy and when I’m smiling and that’s a lot,” she said. “That’s a lot of the time and that’s kind of the message that we just want to portray.”

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado