



Meghan Markle knows what she’s doing when it comes to style — even at a tennis match.

On Thursday, July 4, the Duchess of Sussex went to Wimbledon to support her friend Serena Williams in the tennis championship. The new mom opted for something casually chic, wearing a black t-shirt underneath a white striped blazer and blue jeans with a sleek Madewell fedora and Finlay London shades.

A few days later, publications started speculating that the duchess broke Wimbledon dress code by wearing jeans. However, it turns out that her outfit did not dictate where she sat.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club that hosts Wimbledon every year tells Us that as far as the organization is concerned, everything about the duchess’ visit was perfectly appropriate. “The AELTC was delighted to welcome her royal highness the Duchess of Sussex in a private capacity to the championships to watch her friend Serena Williams compete on No. 1 Court. The Duchess was greeted by AELTC Chairman Philip Brook at the players’ reception on arrival before making her way to No. 1 Court. It was always the intention that the visit would be only for the one match.”

The statement continues, “Any suggestion that the duchess’s visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and she is always welcome to attend the championships.”

Reports that the former Suits star was breaking tournament dress code came from reports from The Times. On July 10, the London publication reported that the new mom wasn’t seated with the rest of the royals because of her denim. “She’s not allowed to wear jeans” in the Royal Box because it interferes with the dress code, a source told the paper.

The 37-year-old definitely likes to bend the rules a bit, but in the end she always knows the right thing to wear, no matter the occasion.

