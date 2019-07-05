When it comes to watching sporting matches, royals are basically professionals. But when it comes to the clothes they wear to those games, they have a bit more troubling fitting in.

While regal family members including Prince Charles, Prince William and Duchess Kate have plenty of style rules when they go on their official trips, sitting in a stadium offers a bit more of a quandry. If a royal dresses like any other fan in the stands, it would be a bit inappropriate. After all, Queen Elizabeth II tends to look down on everyday ensembles like team t-shirts, shorts and sneakers. And so their elevated sartorial choices often belie the commoner aspects of the rowdy matches they attend.

That meant when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went to see the Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees in their first ever London baseball game in June 2019, the couple looked very cute, but were slightly overdressed for the American pastime. The Duchess of Sussex — who sweetly hugged Mookie Betts after he told her they were distant relatives — donned a belted Stella McCartney little black dress with slingback shoes. For Harry’s part, he wore a black Invictus Game shirt, a pair of slacks and suede oxfords.

Kate Middleton, who’s an avid athlete herself, has been known to wear towering heels and couture dresses to matches — and she’s even gamely played sport at events wearing her trusty wedges!

Historically, fashion icon Princess Diana has worn plenty of skirts, dresses and blazers as a sport spectator, as well as dress shoes and jewels. And the queen’ll get gussied up in her typical pastel suits while wearing hats and gloves and carrying a proper pocketbook.

Scroll through to see the elegant, if out-of-place, outfits British heirs have sported at games!